Police look for armed robbery suspect in SW MI

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Berrien County.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cash Advance on Bell Road.

The suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. He took an undetermined amount of cash, police say.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect is a Black man and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a face covering.

Officers say he drove off in a black SUV style vehicle, west on Bell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.