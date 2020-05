Police tape blocks off the scene of a suspicious death on Second Avenue in Three Rivers. (May 21, 2020)

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Three Rivers.

There was a large police presence on Second Avenue near Middle Street while crews investigated.

Police said one person was taken into custody for questioning.

The cause of the person’s death is not yet known, nor have police released any information about the deceased’s identity.