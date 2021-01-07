Police investigate homicide in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a homicide in Cass County.

Police say they were called about it around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hillcrest Apartments in Dowagiac.

After getting a search warrant, police found a 43-year-old man dead inside the apartment with a violent injury. The victim lived in the apartment, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Officers say they do not believe that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dowagiac police at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800.462.9328.