Three Rivers standoff suspect surrenders

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect gave himself up to police Tuesday evening following a four-hour standoff in Three Rivers.

Police had blocked off a stretch of 5th Avenue between Portage Avenue and the Portage River while they negotiated with the suspect, who was holed up in a home and believed to be armed.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told News 8 that the situation started with an altercation when someone went to the home to pick something up. Shots were fired, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police could be heard using a bullhorn to tell the suspect to come out. A crowd of neighbors gathered outside the police barricade to watch what was happening. They began clapping and police converged on the man who surrendered.