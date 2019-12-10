Police ID mom fatally shot in head in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman shot in the head Sunday in Benton Harbor as 29-year-old Quintina Jeffries.

Jeffries was a Benton Harbor resident and leaves behind an 8-year-old son, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on May Street near Salem Avenue.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says they received a call about a woman with a head wound. When they got to the scene, they found Jeffries dead.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown, but investigators say foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunfire, police say.

Investigators say they interviewed several people, and many potential witnesses have been greatly cooperating with the investigation. However, officers say they need more information.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Shepherd at 269.937.8435.