Police ID man who died after falling into river in Niles

Crews search the St. Joseph River in Niles for a missing kayaker. He was ultimately discovered and later pronounced dead. (Jan. 1, 2020)

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the kayaker who died after falling into the St. Joseph River in Niles as 40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi of South Bend, Indiana.

Officials were called to the river near the Niles Dam around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Four people had been in individual kayaks, police say.

Investigators say Mutabazi was swept downstream. He grabbed onto a tree branch, which had been entangled on the top of the dam. He couldn’t hold on and was swept out away, police say.

He was ultimately found in the water around 12:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police say.

The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

One of the kayakers was found in the water clinging to a cable, and crews were able to save him, according to the Niles Police Department.

Authorities say a third kayaker pulled himself out of the water. Another person remained in his kayak and tried to help those in the water, police say.

All four kayakers had been wearing life jackets at the time. Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was found in the river, police say.

Authorities say the water temperature was recorded at 39 degrees with the air temperature at 25 degrees.

Two of the surviving kayakers were taken to the hospital due to cold exposure. Both have been released as of Thursday afternoon.