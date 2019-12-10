Suspect in missing woman case arrested on unrelated charges

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are still looking for a woman who went missing last week, but a person of interest in the case has been arrested on unrelated charges.

The Benton Township Police Department says it was called to the home of 38-year-old Willie Lark Jr. home on S. Crystal Avenue north of Britain Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Dec. 2.

One of Lark’s family members had found the door open and saw blood in the doorway. Officers found ammunition and bullet casings inside. Lark wasn’t there, police say.

The department later heard from the family of 30-year-old Jessica Gray of Benton Harbor, who hadn’t seen her since Dec. 1. They said they were told she had been at the house on Crystal and may have been shot.

An undated courtesy photo of Jessica Gray.

On Monday, Lark was arrested out of state on charges not related to the missing person investigation, police say. Investigators say he will be returned to the state.

Gray remains missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.