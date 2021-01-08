Police: 2 arrested in shooting death of Dowagiac man

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women are expected to face murder charges in the Monday afternoon shooting of a Dowagiac man.

The Dowagiac Police Department says the victim, a 43-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, and his girlfriend argued Monday at his home at Hillcrest Apartments. The victim was shot and killed.

The girlfriend, another roommate and an acquaintance then tried to throw the victim’s body in a dumpster, but they couldn’t manage to move it, police allege. Instead, they took off.

Police didn’t discover the victim’s body until Thursday afternoon.

Investigators ultimately found two suspects in South Bend, Indiana, and they were arrested.

Arrested were a 39-year-old woman from Dowagiac and a 41-year-old woman from Mishawaka, Indiana, who had been staying at the Dowagiac apartment. Police said the prosecutor is moving to charge them both with open murder. Their names weren’t released pending arraignment.