Penske Logistics laying off workers ahead of closure

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Penske Logistics in Coldwater will be closing in April, meaning more than 120 workers will lose their jobs.

In paperwork filed with the state earlier this week, the company blamed the loss of a bid to provide “certain warehouse and transportation service” to Ford Motor Co.

Preparing to close its doors April 30, the Coldwater location gave about 121 employees, mostly drivers and warehouse workers, notice of a permanent layoff.

Federal law required the company to give its employees at least a 60-day notice.