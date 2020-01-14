Pedestrian killed in Van Buren Co. crash

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Van Buren County Monday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on 39th Street near Burgess Road in Decatur Township, south of Paw Paw.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was heading northbound on 39th Street when a pedestrian was stuck in the roadway. It’s unknown why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Devin Mattis of Decatur, according to the MSP news release.

The crash remains under investigation.