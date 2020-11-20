Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Porter Township

Southwest Michigan

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Cass County’s Porter Township Thursday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of US-12 and Union Road.

Deputies say a 39-year-old woman of Constantine was driving west on US-12 when she hit a 68-year-old man of Union who was walking across the street.

The victim, who’s been identified as Edward Nienow, died from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

