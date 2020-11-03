Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Covert Township

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after being hit by a car in Covert Township Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on M-140 Highway near 36th Avenue.

Police say a car was driving north on M-140 from 34th Avenue when it hit a woman crossing east on M-140 Highway near the Covert Township Library.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Marlene Francis Cassidy of Covert Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Several agencies assisted in the crash.

The Covert Township Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.