Police: Human skeletal remains found in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forensic experts are working to identify human skeletal remains discovered in Sturgis.
Police say they were contacted around 11 a.m. Tuesday after someone discovered the remains near S. Nottawa Street and Bogen Road.
Sturgis police say the area is secured and an investigation is underway.
Michigan State Police crime lab technicians and anthropologists from Western Michigan University are helping with the case.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.