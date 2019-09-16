PD: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after police say he shot his girlfriend near Benton Harbor early Monday morning.

The Benton Township Police Department said around 1:20 a.m. authorities received a report of a shooting victim at the Sunny Spot on Pipestone Road near Empire Avenue in Benton Harbor.

When officers arrived on scene, they found out the victim had been shot by her boyfriend in front of a house on Agard Avenue between Emery Avenue and Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Township, according to a BTPD news release.

Officers found the suspect, Dewayne Devahn Osler, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at Berrien County Jail for attempted murder and weapons charges.

Authorities did not release the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269.925.1135.