PD: Dog shot and killed in Berrien County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for two men after a dog was shot and killed in Berrien County.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Blossom Acres Apartments complex on Concord Road near Highland Avenue in Benton Township.

When they arrived, officers found a dog that was shot, which later died. Officers later learned additional shots were fired between two suspects after the dog was hit, according to police.

The suspects ran away before officers arrived. No one was hurt from the shots that were fired, police say.

Officers say they have not found the two men and do not know what led to the dog being shot.

Anyone with information should contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.7867.