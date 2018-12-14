PD: Man's body found in Albion; suicide suspected Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police and first-responders investigate after a body was found near Albion College. (Dec. 14, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police and first-responders investigate after a body was found near Albion College. (Dec. 14, 2018) [ + - ]

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police believe a man found dead near Albion College died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A dispatcher tells 24 Hour News 8 that Albion police were called to the 300 block of East Michigan Avenue Friday morning for a “man down.”

Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old Albion man who was already dead. Police say he had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area, and initially called his death suspicious.

After further investigation, police believe the man shot himself. However, they are waiting for autopsy results to confirm his cause and manner of death.

Officers found the man in the front lawn of what appears to be student housing for Albion College. However, police say he had no connection to the college.