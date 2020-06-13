Paw Paw schools close to picking new nickname

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Paw Paw Public Schools is entering the final stage of replacing the controversial Redskins nickname.

A task force of students narrowed the search down to Lions, Wolves and Phoenix. This week, residents and students were asked to vote with logo designs for the three remaining nicknames.

Late last month, Paw Paw Public Schools Superintendent Rick Reo wrote a letter to district residents explaining how the task force settled on those three names.

In the letter, Reo responded to accusations that the process is not being carried out as promised. He included an internal memo from Director of Curriculum and Instruction Corey Harbaugh, who is leading the selection process.

The memo lays out the reasons for rejecting many of the nickname suggestions.

Suggested nicknames needed to meet five criteria:

Inclusive

Non-Controversial

Prideful (instills Pride)

Unique to Paw Paw

Showcases School Spirit

That criteria were used to cut the following names:

Panthers because it was not distinct due to Climax-Scotts and Parchment schools both using that name.

Pride because it’s divisive and there were concerns the name could be used to ridicule or target PPPS students due to LGBTQ connotations.

Reds due to it having no connection or inspiration for this name.

Predators because it’s too often used to name individuals who commit acts of violence/sexual violence.

Patriots because it could be used politically to divide people.

Big Reds due to being ambiguous and having no meaning.

Red Arrows because it would not create enough separation from Native American imagery.

One suggested nickname, Warriors, created a divide within the task force.

According to Harbaugh’s memo, the name was debated for over an hour at one task force meeting. The meeting was adjourned before a decision was made and Harbaugh removed it from consideration based on the divisive impact it could have on the community.

The letter doesn’t go into detail about what exactly made it divisive. But at the March 9 school board meeting, the name “Warriors” was mentioned by Kim Jones, a leader in the effort to retain the “Redskins” name, as a replacement but also a way to keep the Native American head logo.

Paw Paw Public Schools voted to retire the Redskins nickname after years of pressure from Native American groups.

In 2016, a vote to retire the mascot failed after several public meetings and charges of the name being racist. The board voted not to change the mascot and decided not to bring the issue up again unless they were at risk of losing state funds.

Earlier this year, Reo brought the issue up again after complaints from students about being harassed due to the moniker’s controversial nature.

This time, the school board voted to change the name to end the harassment but still insisted they don’t believe “Redskins” to be a racists term.

The task force will finish up their work next week by selecting a new nickname and logo. They will present their choice to the Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education at the June 22 meeting.