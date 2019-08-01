Paw Paw man arraigned on child porn charges

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County man is accused of downloading a large amount of child porn.

Kevin Molz, 58, of Paw Paw has been charged with child abusive commercial activity, child sexually abusive material aggravated possession, child sexually abusive activity aggravated distributing or promoting, use of computers to commit a crime and possession or sale of a taser.

An undated booking photo of Kevin Molz. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police say the investigation was started when Molz was found to be downloading a large amount of child sexually abusive material.

Authorities searched Molz’s home and digital evidence was found, according to MSP.

Troopers say they arrested Molz after a warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.