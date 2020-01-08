Paw Paw draws plans to replace aging spillway

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Briggs Mill Pound Dam in Paw Paw is deteriorating, and village leaders say a major spillway will have to be replaced.

The village is working to draw up plans to reconstruct a section of the spillway that is about 120 years old.

Paw Paw already had to rebuild an earthen portion of the dam after water breached following heavy rains in 2017. Village Manager Sarah Moyer-Cale says it is possible that area might also have to be adjusted to ensure proper protection.

“It’s not really possible to do a quick fix or a simple repair and it really needs to be reconstructed,” Moyer-Cale said.

A comprehensive investigation from Barr Engineering found no fix available that will last at least 30 years, which is what is required for a federal loan to make repairs.

“We’re just starting some design concepts, but we’re anticipating it could be between 800,000 (dollars) to a million (dollars) potentially,” Moyer-Cale said.

The age of the spillway and the lack of the original design plans mean the village does not know the exact structure of the section and how long it will hold before it can be replaced.

“There’s no concrete timetable, but we are very cognizant of the fact that we do need to keep moving on this. We do want to seek public input,” Moyer-Cale said.

Betty Firestone has lived near the dam for 40 years and hopes whatever is done will preserve the structure, which has become a popular walking trail and landmark in the community.

“They need to do something about it if they want to restore the beauty of everything,” Firestone said.

She says replacing the crumbling concrete spillway is long overdue.

“I don’t know why they’ve waited so long, but maybe because of expense,” Firestone said. “I’m sure that’s what it is.”

The village does not yet know how long construction would take or how soon the project could be completed.