Passenger killed in St. Joseph County crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Banker Street Road and Klinger Lake Road in Florence Township near the Indiana border.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Explorer, driven by a Three Rivers man, was heading eastbound on Banker Street Road when he lost control, went off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

The driver and a female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.