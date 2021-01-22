Parents, 5 children injured in Branch County buggy crash

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple and their five children were injured when their horse-drawn buggy veered in front of an oncoming truck in Branch County Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Lester Road west of Colvin Road in Algansee Township, north of the Indiana border.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy was heading westbound when the horse veered in front of an oncoming truck. The seven passengers inside the buggy were thrown from the vehicle.

The mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The father was not seriously injured and went with his wife to the hospital, according to a BCSO news release.

The five children, ages 7, 5, 3, 2 and 3 months old, were also taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 517.278.2324 ext. 2246 or Branch County Central Dispatch at 517.278.3091.