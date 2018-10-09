Pair who robbed South Haven gas station sought
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven police are looking for the two people who held up a gas station convenience store at gunpoint Sunday night.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. at the Shell on Broadway Street near Superior Street.
The South Haven Police Department says both of the robbers wore bandana over their faces. One of them was armed with a handgun and told the clerk to give him cash. Meanwhile, the other grabbed packs of cigarettes.
They made off with the cigarettes and money without hurting anyone.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call South Haven police at 269.637.5151.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
