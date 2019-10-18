Over 100 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ Cass Co. home

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A tip about animal cruelty led to the rescue of more than 100 animals from a Cass County home.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and animal control employees found the animals living in “deplorable conditions” at a home on May Street near Martin Road in Edwardsburg, located about 55 miles southwest of Kalamazoo. Officers from the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department assisted in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the animals were “in varying states of health” when they were taken on Oct. 8. It’s unclear where they are now or what their conditions are.

Authorities are withholding the owners name until that person has been arrested and formally charged in the case. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident encouraged to call animal control at 269.445.3701 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1.800.462.9328. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.