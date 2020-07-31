Otsego girl, 13, drowns in Lake Michigan

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County authorities say the body of a teen girl who went under the water in Lake Michigan was found Friday.

The 13-year-old Otsego girl vanished in the lake at Warren Dunes State Park, south of Bridgman, just before 9 p.m. Thursday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says.

Crews looked for her, but called off the search when it got too dark. They went back out Friday, still with no luck.

Then, around 12:40 p.m., Chikaming Township police south of the state park were alerted that a body had washed up on the beach. Authorities soon confirmed it was the 13-year-old.

The girl’s name wasn’t released, with the sheriff’s office citing her age.