One woman injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to a crash in Jefferson Township Friday evening.

Police arrived on scene around 7:16 p.m. near the intersection of M-62 and Pine Lake where they found an 18-year-old Elkhart resident named Savannah McMillen had run her car into a parked gas truck.

The police’s investigation shows McMillen was traveling east on Pine Lake St when she tried to turn into Ferrell Gas. McMillen then hit a parked gas truck. McMillen suffered minor injuries from the accident and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Officers say seat belts were worn during the crash, but alcohol appears to be a factor.