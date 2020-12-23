One woman hurt in South Haven shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in South Haven are investigating a shooting after a woman showed up to a hospital with an injury.

Officers say the 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound went to Bronson Hospital in South Haven sometime on Tuesday. Police interviewed people involved, and found that the shooting happened in the 21000 block of M140, but the time of the shooting is unclear.

Police say the witness and the victim had differing statements about what led up to the shooting.

The victim was treated at Bronson Hospital in South Haven before being transferred to Bronson in Kalamazoo where she is expected to recover.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.