Man dead after Berrien County crash

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car vs motorcycle crash on Union St near Waverly Drive Monday evening.

Deputies found an unresponsive 35-year-old man lying on the street when they arrived on scene around 9:11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Spectrum Lakeland Medical Center and was pronounced dead by ER doctors shortly after he arrived.

Police say the victim was driving his motorcycle north on Union St and attempting to make a right hand turn into Briarwood Apartments when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction tried to make a left-hand turn and hit the motorcyclist, causing him to be ejected from the bike.

Investigation showed the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it was not buckled and came off when he was hit. The driver of the car then fled the scene, but the suspect vehicle was found by police shortly thereafter.

Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

No arrests have been made at this time, but a suspect has been identified and the investigation remains underway.