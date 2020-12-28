One injured in Cass County roll over crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car crash early Monday morning where one person was injured.

Deputies arrived on scene around 12:54 a.m. near the intersection of O’Keefe Rd and Shurte St in LaGrange Township where they found 34-year-old Vanessa Marie Bradley of Edwardsburg had driven off road and flipped her car.

Investigation by deputies who responded to the crash showed that Bradley hit a tree, which then caused her car to roll over several times before coming to a rest in a ditch on O’Keefe Rd.

Deputies say Bradley was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of her injuries.

Bradley was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities say.