One dead after fatal fire in Berrien County

SAWYER, Mich. (WOOD) — Several fire departments in Berrien County were called to a house fire that turned out to be fatal early Sunday morning.

The Chikaming Township, Bridgman and Lake Township Fire Departments responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in the 12000 block of Linden Ave around 3:35 a.m.

One victim was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire.

The victim’s name is being withheld until a positive identification is made.

This case remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.