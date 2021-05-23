One dead after fatal fire in Berrien County

Southwest Michigan

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

SAWYER, Mich. (WOOD) — Several fire departments in Berrien County were called to a house fire that turned out to be fatal early Sunday morning.

The Chikaming Township, Bridgman and Lake Township Fire Departments responded to a house fully engulfed in flames in the 12000 block of Linden Ave around 3:35 a.m.

One victim was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire.

The victim’s name is being withheld until a positive identification is made.

This case remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

