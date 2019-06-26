Officials: Don’t swim at South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are warning people to not swim at South Beach in South Haven due to elevated levels of E. coli.

Van Buren County Environmental Division will collect more samples on Thursday and will release the results at noon Friday.

E. coli can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.

Officials say when the results show the water meets the state’s standards, the public health advisory will be canceled.

South Haven officials say North Beach has been tested and met the state’s standards for swimming.

