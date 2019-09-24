Officers look for suspect in Benton Harbor shooting

An undated photo of Uriah Beauford. (Courtesy of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted in a Benton Harbor shooting.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of E. Vineyard Avenue.

Officers say a 41-year-old Benton Harbor woman was shot and taken to a hospital. Authorities say she is in stable condition.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Uriah Beauford.

Officers say Beauford is also wanted for unrelated charges.

Beauford may either be in the Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo-area, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Authorities advise people to not approach Beauford as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 269.927.0293, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or the BHDPS app.