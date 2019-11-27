Officers look for 3 suspects in SW MI Walmart robbery

A photo of the three suspects in connection to an assault and robbery at a Walmart in Paw Paw. (Nov. 27, 2019)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for three suspects in connection to a robbery and assault at a Walmart in Paw Paw.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1013 South Kalamazoo Street.

Officers say two people tried to push out multiple televisions without paying. A store employee tried to stop them and received non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

While the employee was struggling, many citizens intervened. During that time, a male suspect without facial hair was injured and received lacerations to the palm on one of his hands, according to the Paw Paw Police Department.

During the altercation, a citizen fired a warning shot in the parking lot because they were afraid for the person being attacked by the suspect, police say.

One of the suspects is a white man with brown hair and should have a laceration on one of his palms.

The second suspect is a white woman with glasses and dark brown hair.

The third suspect is a white man with dark brown hair and facial hair.

All three suspects are believed to be in their 20s.

The suspects were driving a maroon 1999 Geo Prizm with a Michigan license plate of EBY6727.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Van Buren County Dispatch at 269.657.3101.