No suspects in 4 arsons at Niles-area Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two people who started the fourth arson at a Niles-area Walmart this year.

The fire sparked around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the store on 11st Street south of Niles. Firefighters soon doused the flames. No one was hurt.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department said two people set fire to some clothes in the apparel department. The value of the destroyed merchandise hasn’t yet been determined.

Investigators are looking into whether three previous arsons in the store on April 26, June 13 and July 19 were related. They haven’t identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.983.7141 ext. 7224 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.STOP (7867).