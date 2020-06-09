No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A house caught fire Monday in Dowagiac, fire officials said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on East Division Street near East Railiroad Street.

When police officers arrived, smoke was seen coming from the upper floor of the house and everyone inside the house was outside.

The Dowagiac Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire in about 11 minutes and ventilated the building.

Investigators found that a small child was playing with a lighter upstairs and a pile of clothes caught on fire. The child ran downstairs, the smoke alarm sounded and the homeowner could smell smoke. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

Authorities did not report any injuries from occupants inside of the home or firefighters.

The upper floor bedroom area sustained fire and smoke damage.

Several authorities assisted on scene. The Red Cross was also contacted to help the family.

The Dowagiac Fire Department is reminding adults who have smoking materials to keep them out of the reach of children and to discuss fire safety with them.