No injuries in Van Buren County house fire

Crews battle a house fire in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township on Sept. 15, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fire severely damaged a Van Buren County home.

The blaze was reported just before 10:15 a.m. on County Road 681, near 20th Avenue in Geneva Township, close to Bangor.

Crews battle a house fire in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township on Sept. 15, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Crews say a passerby reported the blaze. The two-story building was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Water needed to be shuttled to the scene, SHAES said.

Crews battle a house fire in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township on Sept. 15, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

No one was inside the home at the time and no one was hurt, crews said.

The American Red Cross was asked to help the residents.

Crews battle a house fire in Van Buren County’s Geneva Township on Sept. 15, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Authorities said the cause of the fire was not immediately determined.