No injuries in Van Buren County house fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fire severely damaged a Van Buren County home.
The blaze was reported just before 10:15 a.m. on County Road 681, near 20th Avenue in Geneva Township, close to Bangor.
Crews say a passerby reported the blaze. The two-story building was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.
Water needed to be shuttled to the scene, SHAES said.
No one was inside the home at the time and no one was hurt, crews said.
The American Red Cross was asked to help the residents.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was not immediately determined.