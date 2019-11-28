No injuries in Van Buren Co. farm fire

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighter from the South Haven Area Emergency Services spent their Thanksgiving morning battling a fire at Hamlin Farms.

Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. to 111th Avenue near 66th Street to a grain dryer that was engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, firefighters were able to protect nearby storage silos containing more than 100,000 bushels of grains.

Water needed to be shuttled by tankers to the fire scene due to its location.

No injuries were reported from this incident.