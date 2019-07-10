No injuries in fire at Coldwater bowling alley

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Firefighters battle a fire at the old Coldwater Recreation Bowling Alley on July 10, 2019. (Tami Hoath/Facebook)

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at an old bowling alley in Coldwater Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Coldwater Recreation Bowling Alley on E. Chicago Street west of I-69, the Coldwater Police Department said.

No one was hurt, police say.

Road closures were in effect while emergency responders were battling the flames but all lanes have since reopened.

The Coldwater Fire Department is looking into what caused the fire.

Branch County Victim's Service Unit assisted early this morning with the fire at the old Coldwater Recreation Bowling Alley.

Posted by Branch County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

