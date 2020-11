Crews on the scene of a house fire on Morrison Avenue in Bangor on Nov. 4, 2020. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Four departments were called to the scene of a house fire in Bangor Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Morrison Avenue before 7:50 a.m., according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was fully involved.

Everyone in the home escaped safely.

In addition to Bangor and South Haven fire departments, Columbia Township and Hartford crews responded.