No criminal charges in motel fire that killed mom, 5 kids

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says it will not file criminal charges in a July 2018 motel fire that killed a mother and her five children.

Kiarre Curtis, 26, was staying in a second-floor room at the Cosmo Extended Stay Inn when fire swept through the motel near St. Joseph around 1:45 a.m. on July 28, 2018. Kiarre Curtis died along with five of her children: 2-year-old Avery Curtis, 4-year-old Savod Curtis, 5-year-old Samuel Curtis, 7-year-old Gerome Randolph and 10-year-old Marquise Thompson.

A 2018 photo shows a tribute to Kiarre Curtis and her five children who were killed in a fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Inn in Sodus Township.

Authorities say officers contacted the person inside the burning motel room and then started alerting other tenants to evacuate. However, the thick smoke prevented officers from traveling the inside hallway of the first floor and forced two Berrien County deputies and a Michigan State Police trooper from the second-floor hallway.

Once outside the building, the officers rescued 36-year-old Samuel Curtis and his 1-year-old daughter, Autumn, from a second-story balcony.

Samuel Curtis told the officers the rest of his family tried to escape via the smoke-filled interior hallway. Firefighters discovered the mother and five children in the second-floor hallway or stairway heading to the first floor and tried to revive them at the scene and at the hospital, but they died from smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators determined the fire was likely caused by careless use of a hot plate by the person inside the first-floor room. However, the prosecutor said the act did not reach the level of gross negligence to merit charging the tenant with a crime.

A chart provided by the prosecutor’s office shows where victims’ hotel unit was located compared to the hotel room where the fire started.

As for hotel owner Sodus Hospitality, Inc., the prosecutor said the company fixed all issues flagged during its most recent inspection in 2016.

The prosecutor also pointed out some tenants at the hotel were long-term residents who could choose to disable the smoke detectors in their rooms.

“It would not amount to criminal negligence for the owner/operator to fail to make sure long-term residents have not disabled their smoke detection unit,” the prosecutor’s report stated.

The prosecutor said while the law now requires all hotel room alarms to be connected, which could’ve possibly allowed the family more time to try to escape, the law didn’t apply to Cosmo Extended Stay Inn because it was built beforehand. The report did not directly address the building’s lack of a fire suppression system with sprinklers.

The prosecutor also said the functionality of the hotel’s smoke alarms or pull alarm fire system did not contribute to the family’s deaths because smoke was not a factor inside their hotel room, nor did the lack of an alarm in their room delay their attempts to escape. Though a couple of people reported they pulled the fire alarm system and it didn’t activate, there is no physical evidence to prove they did pull the alarm, according to the prosecutor.

Authorities did say while the circumstances of the deadly fire didn’t rise to the level of criminal negligence, they did not address “ordinary negligence,” which could lead to a civil lawsuit in the case.

In a response emailed to News 8, the Curtis family’s attorney called the prosecutor’s decision “subtle descrimination.”