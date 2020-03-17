No charges against Coldwater police officer

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater police officer who had been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into alleged misconduct will not face criminal charges.

The officer, whose name News 8 is not using because he was not charged, had been on leave since February.

Michigan State Police reports obtained by News 8 through the Freedom of Information Act are largely redacted, so they don’t indicate what the alleged misconduct was. Also redacted is why the prosecutor declined to issue charges.