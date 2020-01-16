No cash given during attempted bank robbery; suspect sought

Southwest Michigan

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Three Rivers are searching for an attempted bank robber.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Horizon Bank on West Michigan Avenue. Shortly before the bank closed, the suspect passed a note to the teller who refused to turn over money.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Taylor Jordan Phillips. A felony warrant for one count of attempted bank robbery has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

