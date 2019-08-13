Niles PD: Shots fired in robbery; no injuries

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Niles are looking for two men who opened fire while robbing a gas station convenience store Sunday night.

It happened shortly before midnight at the Admiral on Chicago Road near Woodruff Street.

The Niles Police Department says that two armed men went into the store and demanded cash from the clerk. They shot their guns both inside and outside, though no one was hurt.

They robbers were wearing gloves and their faces were obscured, police said. They ran off after the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Niles police detectives at 269.683.0404. You can also submit a tip online or text it to 274637 with the keyword tipnilespd.

