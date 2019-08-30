Niles PD release video of armed robbery; 2 sought

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly released security camera video shows the tense moments of an armed robbery at a Niles gas station.

Police released the surveillance video in hopes someone would recognize either of the gunmen in the Aug. 11 crime. The footage shows both men run into the Admiral gas station on Chicago Road near Woodruff Street, with one of them stopping to block the glass door with a display shelf.

The men then rush up to the store counter with guns pointed at the clerk. The startled clerk points to the cash register, which is then raided by one of the men.

Niles police say the men fired shots inside and outside of the store, but no one was hurt. The robbers ran off after the heist.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Niles police detectives at 269.683.0404. You can also submit a tip online or text it to 274637 with the keyword tipnilespd.