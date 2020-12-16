Niles man arrested, charged in child porn case

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Niles man has been charged with felonies related to child pornography after being arrested last week.

Joshua Zehfus, 32, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged the same day, Michigan State Police say. He’s accused of aggravated possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography, as well as using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP says its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned Zehfus was downloading a large amount of child porn, so they searched his home and questioned him.

You can find more information to talk to your kids about online safety from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP task force. You can also report suspected exploitation of a child online.