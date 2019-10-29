New South Haven hospital replaces outdated building

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – A new $22 million hospital is under construction in South Haven that will replace an aging facility first built in the 1940s.

The Bronson South Haven Hospital project is a month ahead of schedule at its new site, which is located next to the existing hospital. Crews are working to finish the foundation before the winter weather begins.

“We did a study two years ago and we looked at if we stayed in this facility for years to come, what would it take and after we studied it, we found out it would be $40 million to $60 million.”

Courtesy renderings of the exterior of the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.

According to Senior Vice President Kirk Richardson, the cost of renovating the current building would have been too expensive. Richardson serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer with Bronson South Haven.

The new design will have more open areas with natural light and will fit into the overall look of other new Bronson Hospital buildings.

Energy efficient LED lighting and windows will be used throughout the building and will reduce utility bills. The building is being designed to last and serve the community for many decades to come.

Courtesy rendering looking at the lobby at the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.

Courtesy rendering of the lobby at the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.

The new building project will allow for a better planned layout.

“We were able to design our different departments very efficiently and make sure that they’re adjacent to one another,” Richardson said.

Courtesy rendering of a nursing station at the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.

A new emergency room is being built that will expand the capacity of beds from 10 to 14.

“We are increasing the size of the emergency department and that’s due to the population growth that we see during the summer months in South Haven because it’s a very popular tourist town,” Richardson said.

Courtesy rendering of a patient room at the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.

“The important thing in really looking at the future of healthcare … ” Richardson said. “ … It’s really preventative health and making sure we have a strong footprint in primary care because our goal is to keep people out of the hospital.”

The current hospital has made smaller additions that have been tacked on over many years. The building will be demolished once the move to the new facility is completed.

The new hospital is expected to open in the beginning of 2021 with construction finishing in December of 2020.