New Holland Brewing considers historic South Haven location

The potential site of a new New Holland Brewing facility in South Haven. (Sept. 3, 2020)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — New Holland Brewing Company is considering a location in downtown South Haven.

The business has filed a request with the city to begin the approval process to sell alcohol at 253 Center Street.

The South Haven City Council is being asked to approve an off-premises tasting room license application that will be sent to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The item is on the agenda for the Sept. 8 meeting.

The location is in a section of the old Hale’s Department Store complex that is undergoing restoration.

Jim Ollgaard, the president of the Historical Society of South Haven, is hopeful New Holland will receive approval and the old Hale’s building will see a new life.

“There’s something to be said for saving good things and that’s one of the good things,” Ollgaard said.

The original department store was built in the mid-1850s. It had to be rebuilt after a major fire and has been demolished. Ollgaard says the three-story section built around 1900 was able to be saved.

The section of the historic building is being renovated with retail on the ground level and apartments above, according to interim City Manager Kate Hosier.

“Ultimately the city completed a brownfield plan for the demolition of existing structures over there as well as the renovation of a 10,000 square feet living space and 5,000 square feet of commercial space,” Hosier said.

Amanda Minton owns the Lizryan Salon and Spa across the street and says New Holland could bring more foot traffic to that section of downtown.

She says the city’s infrastructure investments, like new streetlights, sidewalks and utilities, are good for every business in the area.

“It was a process for sure, but the end result is beautiful; Everybody loves the new patterns on the sidewalk,” Minton said.

News 8 reached out to New Holland Brewing Company for comment and have not received a response.