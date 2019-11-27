More than 4,000 in Van Buren Co. without power

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — About 4,200 people were without power in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.

As of 10:50 a.m., 1,763 people in the Bangor area and about 1,500 around South Haven were without power, according to the outage map from Indiana Michigan Power.

Other areas in the county are also affected.

The outage started just before 9:50 a.m., and it’s being caused by weather, according to Indiana Michigan Power.

10:30 AM Update: Scattered power outages are already being reported this morning as wind gusts reach up to 45-50 MPH. If you're traveling in a high profile vehicle, exercise caution! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/CZzTr4f9Di — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) November 27, 2019

Crews do not have an estimated restoration time as of 10:40 a.m.

More information about the outages can be seen online.