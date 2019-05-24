Suspect, mutilated body found in Sturgis apartment ID'd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A May 2019 booking photo of Wade Eugene Allen, 35, of Sturgis. (St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office)

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified a murdered woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a man's Sturgis apartment.

A felony complaint authorized Thursday indicates Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller's remains were found in Wade Eugene Allen's apartment, located on N. Maple Street near E. West Street.

Sturgis police say an anonymous tip about a body led them to Allen's apartment around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers interviewed Allen, 35, who allowed them to look through his place. Sturgis police say they discovered evidence and contacted the St. Joseph County Major Crime Scene Task Force, leading to a formal search.

Investigators have not released details regarding the circumstances of Warner-Miller's murder or any possible connection between the victim and suspect.

Allen has been formally charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. He is expected back in court on June 4.