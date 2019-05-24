Southwest Michigan

Suspect, mutilated body found in Sturgis apartment ID'd

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:18 PM EDT

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified a murdered woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a man's Sturgis apartment.

A felony complaint authorized Thursday indicates Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller's remains were found in Wade Eugene Allen's apartment, located on N. Maple Street near E. West Street.

Sturgis police say an anonymous tip about a body led them to Allen's apartment around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers interviewed Allen, 35, who allowed them to look through his place. Sturgis police say they discovered evidence and contacted the St. Joseph County Major Crime Scene Task Force, leading to a formal search.

Investigators have not released details regarding the circumstances of Warner-Miller's murder or any possible connection between the victim and suspect.

Allen has been formally charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. He is expected back in court on June 4.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards

Photo Galleries