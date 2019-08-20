Murder charges filed against driver in deadly SW MI crash

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who caused a crash that killed four people in Southwest Michigan is facing murder charges.

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says it’s charging Dub Alan Collins of Buchanan with four counts of second-degree murder and several drunken driving charges in connection to the Aug. 2 crash that killed 66-year-old Robert Klint, 60-year-old Melissa Klint and 22-year-old Landyn Klint of Sawyer, as well as 52-year-old Kent Williamson of Ruckersville, Virginia.

Authorities say Collins’ Ford Fusion was speeding west on Miller Road when he disregarded a stop sign, hitting the victims’ Honda Accord, which was heading south on Main Street in Buchanan Township, about 19 miles southeast of St. Joseph. All four people inside the car died at the scene.

Collins, 54, and his 38-year-old wife were taken to a South Bend hospital with injuries from the crash. His wife’s condition is unclear.

The prosecutor’s office says while blood tests are pending, Collins’ suspected intoxication, excessive speed and failure to stop for the stop sign “knowingly created a very high risk of death,” meriting second-degree murder charges.

Collins is also charged with his second offense of driving with a suspended license, four counts of operating while intoxicated, causing death; one count of operating while intoxicated, causing serious injury; his third offense of operating while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor charge of having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

He’s in custody and will be arraigned once he can be moved to Berrien County.