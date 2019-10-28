Murder charge issued more than a year later

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been accused of murder in the death of a Coldwater man last year.

Chad Edward Danbury, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder and assault with intent to cause bodily harm by strangulation. Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Grant Morrison, 36, of Coldwater, died June 3, 2018, at a home on Morning Glory Lane near S. Centennial Road in Ovid Township, south of Coldwater.

Court documents say emergency responders were called there shortly after midnight on a report of a domestic disturbance. Morrison was face-down on the floor when they arrived and already cool to the touch.

Investigators say the people they interviewed at the scene said Morrison and Danbury got into a fight after Danbury was told to leave the house.

“I had to choke Grant to get him to calm down,” Danbury told responding officers, according to the court documents.

The person who called 911, a minor, reported seeing both men on the floor with Danbury holding Morrison in a chokehold. An autopsy found the cause of death was asphyxiation by the neck.

Morrison’s girlfriend told investigators the men had been drinking before the fight. Tests confirmed that was true: Morrison’s blood alcohol content level was .218 and Danbury’s .079.